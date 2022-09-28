A shocking video has emerged from Maharashtra where a man was seen trying to hit a female traffic police officer with a scooter. In the video, the man can be seen revving his scooter at high speed and trying to hit the female cop furiously. The incident was reported from Nalasopara. As per the reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon. The man can be seen manhandling those who try to calm him down. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Scooter Rider Tries To Mow Down Female Traffic Cop:

