In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana's Warangal distributed liquor bottles and chicken to locals in order to seek K. Chandrashekar Rao as Prime Ministers of India. According to reports, the TRS leader identified as Rajanala Srihari distributed 200 bottles of alcohol and 200 chickens among poor people in the East Constituency. Reports also said that Srihari and his team called people for a gathering where the liquor bottles and chickens were distributed. A huge cut-out of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao were also erected as the porters received free chicken and liquor bottles.

TRS Leader Distributes Liquor and Chicken to Locals

To seek #KCR as Prime minister #TRS leader in Warangal distributed liquor blotted and chicken to locals. 200 Quart + 200 chickens were distributed among poor people in East Constituency by the Pink party leader Rajanla Srihari. #Telangana #KCRnationalparty #BRS pic.twitter.com/Qj10U2UXMY — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 4, 2022

