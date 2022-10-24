Panic gripped the patients, staff and attendants of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal after a snake was found in the male patients' ward. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a cobra was found under a patient's bed when the patient was lying on his bed. The fear gripped patients and attendants who then alerted the hospital management. This is the second time this month that such incident has happened in the hospital. Video: School Student Narrowly Escapes From Being Bitten by Snake in Kerala's Kollam

Snake Found Inside Hospital:

second time in a month, snake was spotted in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital Warangal which is the oldest and biggest government hospital in North #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/OjdICPECrp — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 24, 2022

