In a bizarre incident, two men were found playing badminton half-naked in front of girls' washroom in KD Singh Babu Stadium. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, no actions have been taken against the duo despite several complaints.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)