In yet another incident, a man was caught on camera slapping a security guard at Ghaziabad's Windsor Paradise apartment complex. Reportedly, the man got upset that the guard inquired about him. He lost his cool and rained slaps on the guard. In the video, the guard can be seen slapping the man in return in self defence. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the incident adds to the long list of similar incidents that were reported from Noida and Ghaziabad in recent months. Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Zomato Delivery Boy and Security Guard in UP's Noida; Both Arrested.

Man Rains Slaps on Security Guard:

उक्त सम्बन्ध में थाना नन्दग्राम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) October 15, 2022

