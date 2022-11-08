A woman created a ruckus at Mexico airport after she missed her flight. The woman was caught on camera assaulting an employee of Emirates Airlines. In the video, the woman can be seen punching an employee at the airport. The woman also threw a few kicks toward the employee before vandalising parts of the airport. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Abused by Man at Washington Airport, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Passenger Attacks Emirates Airline Employee:

