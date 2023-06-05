Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel courted controversy when he allegedly slapped a woman publicly during a conversation on stray dog policy. The BJP leader, who has been raising the issue of stray dogs in the national capital, lost his cool when he saw the woman recording the meeting on her phone without his permission. The viral video shows Goel frantically getting up from a chair and hitting the girl. "Are you more smart, are you more smart? Why are you recording, am I recording you," he could be heard saying. The incident reportedly occurred on June 4. Delhi: Pet Lovers Gate-Crash, Create Ruckus at Seminar on Stray Dog Menace at Constitution Club; Women Slap Each Other (Watch Video).

Vijay Goel Allegedly Slaps Woman:

SHOCKER: BJP leader and ex Union minister Vijay Goel slaps a Delhi woman publicly during a conversation on a stray dog policy.pic.twitter.com/MeAuJ5kzoL — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) June 5, 2023

Vijay Goel Addresses People in Shalimar Park:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)