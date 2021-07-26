London, July 26: The London High Court on Monday declared Vijay Mallya bankrupt. With this order, assets of Mallya can be seized. The fugitive businessman is, however, appealing against the order. He has been accused by a consortium of 13 Indian banks of wilfully defaulting loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crores which were sanctioned to the Kingfisher Airlines.

