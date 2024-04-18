A fire has broken out in a godown located on Bandar Road in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. Firefighting operations are currently underway as authorities work to control the situation. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown. More details are awaited as the situation unfolds. Gujarat Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs GIDC in Sanand, Multiple Fire Tenders On Scene.

Vijayawada Fire

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in a godown on Bandar Road in Vijayawada. Firefighting operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BlSie2ulzP — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

