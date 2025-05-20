On Tuesday, heavy rain swept across parts of Vijayawada, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city. The sudden downpour disrupted traffic and daily life for many residents. Video footage from the city showed flooded streets with vehicles and pedestrians struggling to move through the waterlogged zones. Local authorities have mobilised teams to clear drains and ease the water accumulation. Andhra Pradesh: 2 Killed by Lightning As Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Lash Several Parts of State, Normal Life Affected.

Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions in Vijayawada

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Waterlogging can be seen in areas after rain lashes parts of Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/mfDPCj1fpW — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

