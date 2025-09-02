Residents in Lucknow are urging the District Magistrate to declare a school holiday today, September 2, as heavy rainfall and waterlogging have disrupted normal life across the city. Continuous downpours for the third straight day have left several areas inundated, prompting locals to demand urgent action. Social media users tagged the DM, highlighting the dangers parents face while sending young children to school amid flooded roads and potholes. One user tagged the DM, writing, "@AdminLKO Nonstop rains in almost every corner of Lucknow, waterlogging, potholes on roads and in between all these, parents take small children to school…please take action." Another appealed for the immediate closure of schools, citing three hours of relentless rain. Heavy showers have already led to waterlogging in several areas, disrupting traffic and daily movement, with the IMD issuing an orange alert. School Holidays in September 2025: From Onam to Eid-E-Milad and Durga Puja, List of Festivals and Observances Falling This Month.

Heavy Rain, Waterlogging in Lucknow: Parents Seek School Closure

@AdminLKO nonstop rains in almost every corner of Lucknow, waterlogging, pots on roads n in sab k beech chote chote baccho ko school le jate parents...plz. take action ...jab kuch ho jata hai tab sab jaagte hain...DM Sir bahar nikal kar sadko ki haalat dekhiye... — Aradhana Singh (@Aradhana1211) September 2, 2025

Lucknow Residents Demand Holiday for Schools Amid Downpour

@AdminLKO sir, kindly close schools today as it is heavily raining from 3 hours in lucknow. Extreme water logging.@CMOfficeUP @myogiadityanath @lkopolice — Er. RK SINGH (@RK_LKO) September 2, 2025

