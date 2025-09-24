A video going viral on social media allegedly shows a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II being stranded in the middle of a road in Kolkata amid heavy rains in West Bengal's capital city. In the video, a blue and silver Rolls-Royce Ghost is standing still in the middle of a waterlogged street, with a few tree branches on top and other vehicles passing by it. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption reading, "When natural calamity makes you realise the age-old advice from our grandparents ‘Ja ache tai niye khushi thako’ (Be happy with what you have). Hoping everyone to be safe out there." The viral clip shows the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II being abandoned in the middle of a waterlogged road. It appears that the car was abandoned after it had a breakdown. Another user who shared the video said that it was sad to see a Rolls-Royce Ghost in this condition. "Stuck in Ballygunge, Kolkata after last night's rain," the user added. Kolkata Rains: 8 Electrocuted to Death After Incessant Rainfall Paralyses City, CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Power Company for Deaths.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Gets Stranded Amid Heavy Rains in Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debarghya Dey (@debarghya_dey)

Video of Rolls-Royce Ghost Breaking Down Amid Heavy Rainfall in Kolkata Surfaces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercars Of Kolkata™ (@supercarsofkolkata)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Stuck on Flooded Street in Kolkata's Ballygunge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Crazy India® (@carcrazy.india)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)