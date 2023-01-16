To protest against high rate of unemployment in Haryana, several youths took to the streets dressed as a groom and took out a mock marriage procession to BJP office. The viral video shows several youths dressed as groom and dancing to the beats of drums on city roads, attracting locals to peep into the procession from their rooftops. The protest was supported by AAP’s Naveen Jaihind, who attacked the Manohar Lal government and said that without jobs youth of the state are not getting marriage proposals. Karnataka: Paragliders Crash After Engine Failure in Kodagu, Collide With Car After Landing On Road; CCTV Video Goes Viral

"BJP के मुख्यमंत्री के आवास के बाहर थोक के भाव मे दूल्हे पहुंचे" हरियाणा के BJP पार्टी के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाला खट्टर के आवास के बाहर बेरोजगार युवाओं ने दूल्हे की वेशभूषा पहनी औऱ बेरोजगारों की बारात लेकर पहुंच गए। pic.twitter.com/AJhfyCs7zQ — Satya Prakash Bharti (@Satyamooknayak) January 15, 2023

