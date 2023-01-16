A viral video has surfaced from Karnataka’s Kodagu where a paraglider had to do crash landing owing to an engine failure. It was reported that both the paraglider-borne men survived the crash landing, however, faced injuries. In the video, a high speed paraglider can be seen crash landing on an almost deserted highway, however, a car can be seen coming from the other side which promptly swerved from the trajectory of the crash landing. The car can be seen getting off the road after witnessing the paraglider come towards it. The incident reportedly took place on the road near Lakshmana Tirtha river at Nittur in Ponnampet Taluk. Viral Video: Medical Shop Owner Robbed of Rs 40000 at Gunpoint in Punjab’s Faridkot.

Watch Video:

#Kodagu Two paragliders survived a crash after they were forced to land due to engine failure. The paragliders landed on the main road and had a collision. Both the pilot and passenger survived with minor injuries #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yrmBZH0hUn — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 14, 2023

