Two bike-borne robbers came to rob a petrol pump located in Amritsar. While one was shot down dead by the security guard of the pump, the other fled the scene. According to reports, the incident took place at a petrol pump which is located in Malian Village which is near Jandiala Guru. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows two bike-borne robbers speeding into the petrol station as one of the robbers pulls out, what looks to be a gun and charges at the employees. However, to the robber’s surprise, he didn’t realize that a guard bearing arms was also present to stop it from happening. Upon witnessing the robber with the gun charging at the petrol pump worker, the guard can be seen shooting rounds at the robber. While one robber died the other fled the scene and efforts are on to nab the accused. Karnataka Shocker: Boy Dies at Home While Enacting Hanging of Shaheed Bhagat Singh for School Event in Chitradurga

Watch Viral Video:

The robber who came to rob a petrol pump near Jandiala Guru in #Amritsar was shot by a security guard, the robber died. pic.twitter.com/25ts86Gk7b — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)