All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Friday, April 11, after a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Byculla. According to media reports, a protest broke out following Friday prayers, during which members of the Muslim community raised slogans and held placards opposing the revised Bill. A video of the protest quickly went viral on social media, showing Pathan wearing a black armband. He was among several party workers who were taken into police custody during the protest. Waqf Amendment Bill: Asaduddin Owaisi Tears Copy of Bill in Lok Sabha, Calls It Unjust Ahead of Voting (Watch Video).

Waris Pathan Detained in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police detains AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan and other party leaders and workers who were protesting against the Waqf Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/OyLVI2Evzj — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

