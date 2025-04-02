AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of the Waqf Amendment Bill during his remarks in the ongoing debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, ahead of voting. The dramatic protest came as Owaisi strongly opposed the proposed amendments, arguing that they would negatively impact waqf properties and Muslim communities. During his speech, Owaisi criticised the bill, calling it unjust and harmful to the rights of waqf boards. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Weakens Constitution, Defames Minorities, Divides Society, Says Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi (Watch Video).

Asaduddin Owaisi Tears Copy of Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Delhi | AIMIM Chief Asasuddin Owaisi tears the copy of #WaqfAmendmentBill during his remarks in the ongoing debate in the Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/9P4ZfZUDKE — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

