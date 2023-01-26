On the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, officials of the Indian Air Force were seen displaying the might of the force as they mesmerised the audience with the "Trishul" formation. Three MIG-29 planes also flew over Kartavya Path when the contingents of the IAF marched past President Draupadi Murmu. The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprised of 45 IAF aircraft, one from Indian Navy and four helicopters from Indian Army. Republic Day Parade 2023: Spectacular Flypast by 50 Aircraft During 74th R-Day Celebration Leaves People Stunned (See Pics and Videos).

The Mesmerising “Trishul” Formation!

WATCH | 74th Republic Day Fly Past - the mesmerising "Trishul" formation!#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan#RepublicDay2023@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/4pr8t1btJD — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2023

