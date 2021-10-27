Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik intensified his attack against Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Zonal DIractor Sameer Wankhede. Targetting Wankhede over his Maldives trip, Malik questioned why no arrests were made in a case involving Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shradha Kapoor. In a video released by the Maharashtra Minister said, "An FIR has been lodged for almost a year on the basis of which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor were called, but no arrest has been made...We need to pay attention to it ...& also at Maldives trip to find out the truth."

Video Message By Nawab Malik:

