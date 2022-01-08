Guarding the nation at 17,000 feet altitude along the Line of Control (LoC) in hostile terrain and harsh weather conditions is one of the toughest tasks in the life of a soldier. Despite tough weather conditions, Army jawans ready to patrol in the snow-covered Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir which is covered with snow due to heavy snowfall.

WATCH An Indian Army forward post at around 17,000 feet altitude along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector, J&K covered with snow due to heavy snowfall in the region. Troops continue to perform their tasks even in these hostile weather. conditions. pic.twitter.com/Sb6hHGTq2w — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)