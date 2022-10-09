The Excise Department has arranged a VIP ward for VIPs caught intoxicated publically in the state. The VIP cells have been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep VIP persons for 24 hours. Excise Superintendent SK Chaudhary informed that the VIP cells are constructed to keep govt employees, public representatives & elite people of society who are caught consuming alcohol. Arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety. Bihar: Man Arrested on Charge of Consuming Liquor, Dies in Chapra Hospital

