The CISF personnel on Friday recovered 30,000 US dollars and 300 UAE dirhams worth approximately Rs 25 lakh from a passenger. As per reports, the US dollars and UAE dirhams were recovered from a passenger named Deepak Jeramdas Tejwani at IGI Airport, New Delhi. Public Relations Officer, CISF said, "The currency was concealed inside the false bottom of a bag." Goldman Sachs Layoff: Company Set To Cut As Many as 4,000 Jobs Amid Struggle To Reach Profitability Targets, Says Report.

US Dollars and UAE Dirhams Seized From Passenger

#WATCH | CISF personnel recovered 30,000 US dollars and 300 UAE dirhams worth approximately INR 25 lakh from a passenger identified as Deepak Jeramdas Tejwani at IGI Airport, New Delhi. The currency was concealed inside the false bottom of a bag: Public Relations Officer, CISF pic.twitter.com/ygvyjMtJly — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)