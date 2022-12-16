According to Semafor reports, Goldman Sachs is planning to cut as many as 4,000 jobs as it struggles to reach profitability targets. Reportedly, the job cuts may amount to up to 8 percent of the bank’s workforce. Reports also suggest that managers have been asked to identify low performers in the company, however, no final list has been drawn up. Twitter Layoffs: Employees Vent Their Frustrations Over Mass Termination Using Hashtag #OneTeam; See Reactions.

Goldman Sachs To Fire Employees

