In an incident of violence, clash between two groups broke out during Durga idol immersion, wherein both groups pelted stones on each other in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows two groups engaged in the clash vandalising DJs and the vehicles in the area. The clash reportedly broke after both groups wanted to proceed with their procession first. Meanwhile, security has now been tightened up in the area. Several people were reportedly injured following the violent clash. Police have arrested several suspects and interrogation is going on. Video: Clash Breaks Out During Baraat in UP’s Moradabad, Case Registered After Clip Goes Viral

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Clash broke out between 2 groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Sadar Bazar, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/OuGDHpv20j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 7, 2022

