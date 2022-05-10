Lt General KJS Dhillon (retd) is receiving the Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Lt Gen Dhillon (Retd), who has served extensively in Kashmir and the North East, came in the spotlight immediately after taking over as the Corps commander of the strategically located XV Corps when security forces eliminated Kamran alias ‘Ghazi’, the mastermind of the February 2019 terror attack on the CRPF personnel in Pulwama that left 40 jawans dead.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Lt General KJS Dhillon (Retd) receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/MBgtMuL1ss — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

