Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16. Since then serious measures are being taken to maintain law and order in the national capital.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Delhi Police uses drones for security surveillance in Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi areas of the city (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/y2H9GizS4r — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)