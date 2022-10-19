The Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a very heavy footfall with shoppers rushing to market few days ahead of Diwali. The market, which is one of the biggest flea markets in Delhi, has been witnessing a rush of late with few days left for Diwali festival.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market jam-packed with shoppers a few days ahead of Diwali pic.twitter.com/h0q349Q1uT — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)