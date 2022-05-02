An Indian Coast Guard ship performed a rescue operation of a different kind during a routine patrol off the Goa coast. The ICG team spotted a Turtle being entangled in a fishing net, following which, the ship sent a team to set it free. "During a routine patrol off the Goa coast, an Indian Coast Guard boat spotted a floating object which turned out to be a sea turtle struggling for life, as it was entangled in a fishing net. ICG personnel recovered the turtle & released it to the sea again, ICG officials said.

Watch Video

#WATCH | During a routine patrol off the Goa coast, an Indian Coast Guard boat spotted a floating object which turned out to be a sea turtle struggling for life, as it was entangled in a fishing net. ICG personnel recovered the turtle & released it to the sea again: ICG officials pic.twitter.com/pAcEZpfrSL — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)