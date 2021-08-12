To mark the World Elephant Day 2021 a prayer function was organised at Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu. Elephants were bathed and colourfully painted for the same. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Elephants bathed, colourfully painted for a prayer function to mark World Elephant Day at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Be6ICPoEnN — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

