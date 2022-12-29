Fireworks adorned the sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar town of Punjab to mark the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti on Thursday. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Purab 2022 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Bows to 10th Guru of Sikhism, Says ‘His Unparalleled Courage Will Continue To Motivate People for Years To Come’

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Glittering fireworks light up the night sky over Amritsar's Golden Temple on Guru Govind Singh Ji Jayanti pic.twitter.com/G7q9c8Mos0 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

