A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Haryana’s Yamunanagar where the burning effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. The video of the incident has started doing rounds on social media. Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said some people were trying to go near the burning effigy but police personnel present there pushed them back. The SP while referring to a video clip of the incident doing the rounds on social media, said that It may appear that the burning effigy fell on some people but it was not the case. Ravan Dahan Video: Ravan's Effigy Goes Up in Flames at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana on Dussehra 2022

Check Video:

#WATCH | Haryana: A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/ISk8k1YWkH — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)