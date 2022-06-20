11 tourists got stuck mid-air in Parwanoo Timber Trail due to some technical glitch in the cable car system on Monday. "out of 11 people, 2 have been rescued and 9 are still stuck in the cable car," informed Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will shortly arrive at the spot to carry out rescue operations, he added.

