11 tourists got stuck mid-air in Parwanoo Timber Trail due to some technical glitch in the cable car system on Monday. "out of 11 people, 2 have been rescued and 9 are still stuck in the cable car," informed Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will shortly arrive at the spot to carry out rescue operations, he added.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air. 2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Check It Out:

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

