In a shocking incident that took place on August 15 in Himachal Pradesh, two people were missing after flash floods took place in Solang Nala, Kullu. According to reports, search and rescue operations, that stopped due to the increase of water flow in the river, will resume this morning.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Two people missing after flash floods in Solang Nala, Kullu yesterday. Search and rescue operations, that stopped due to the increase of water flow in the river, will resume this morning. (Visuals from yesterday, 15th August) pic.twitter.com/xOpI7vMtmA — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

