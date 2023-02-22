Bihar Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday rode a bicycle to the secretariate building in a bid to spread the message about climate change. He says that he saw late SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dreams and took inspiration from him to use a bicycle to save the environment. "I dreamt of going to Vrindavan and saw Netaji. I then went to Saifai. I told him I wanted to see him and his village. We rode bicycles... I decided to go to Secretariat on a bicycle, save the environment, and spread Netaji's message," Tej Pratap said. Video: Tej Pratap Yadav Claims He Experienced Miracle of Sai Baba, Found 'Bhabhoot' in Office After Watching TV Serial on Saint.

Tej Pratap Yadav Dreams of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav:

