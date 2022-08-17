The residents of Surgana Taluka in Maharashtra's Nashik have to cross a raging river each day for essentials, risking their life in absence of a bridge. "June, July, and August are especially difficult as water flow increases due to rain. Nobody pays attention to us, there is no way for us to cross," a local was quoted as saying.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | In absence of a bridge, residents of Surgana Taluka in Nashik, Maharashtra have to cross river each day for essentials June, July, August are especially difficult as water flow increases due to rain. Nobody pays attention to us, there is no way for us to cross: A local pic.twitter.com/RUB7papJQ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)