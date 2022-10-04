Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir today, offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Amit Shah is seen doing Puja rituals at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. Later today, he will address a historic public rally in Rajouri town where he is expected to announce ST reservation for the Pahari community. Full story here.

Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra pic.twitter.com/NbP4WDN9pP — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

