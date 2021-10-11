Jammu & Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday in Zoji La Pass near Sonmarg. The chances of snowfall are the maximum during winter and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Watch | Jammu & Kashmir: Zoji La pass witnesses fresh snowfall near Sonmarg. pic.twitter.com/mx7rkGjNFz — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)