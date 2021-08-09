Jharkhand Police lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad collectorate where they gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta on July 6. The protesting girls forced their way to gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Police lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad collectorate where they gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta on July 6. The protesting girls forced their way to gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force pic.twitter.com/EXwnWb02Co — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

