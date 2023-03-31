Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's car was stopped and checked by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission on Friday as the model code of conduct has come into effect in the poll bound state. The Chief Minister was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Win 110–120 Seats, Congress To Get 70–80 Seats, Says Opinion Poll.

Flying Squad Checks CM Bommai’s Car

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's car checked by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission as he was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur Model Code of Conduct is enforced in the State in view of the May 10 Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/esBkFcIMAL — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

