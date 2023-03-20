On Monday, the Karnataka police detained autorickshaw drivers who were protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Auto Drivers' Unions' Federation has announced a bandh in protest of Rapido bike taxis and other e-bike services, claiming that these businesses are operating "illegally" and endangering their livelihood. Ola, Uber, Rapido Autos Banned in Karnataka After Overcharging Complaints; Services, Declared As 'Illegal', To Discontinue in 3 Days.

Protesting Autorickshaw Drivers Detained in Bengaluru:

#WATCH | Karnataka police detain auto drivers who were protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/787rRymQL2 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

