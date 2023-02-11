Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Angamaly on Saturday amid protest against Kerala state budget 2023. As per a video shared by news agency ANI, congress workers jumped in front of the chief minister's vehicle and waved black flags. Following the unexpected protests, the vehicle was trapped midway for around five minutes in the area. Kerala Budget 2023: Petrol, Diesel and Liquor To Cost More After Finance Minister KN Balagopal Proposes Rs 2 Cess; Opposition Fumes.

Kerala Congress Workers Protest Against State Budget 2023:

#WATCH | Kerala: Youth Congress workers show black flags to CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy as a protest against Kerala State Budget. pic.twitter.com/WQ7tbqLBdr — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

