19 Swamp Deers brought from Kanha National Park have been released into the enclosures at Magadhi Zone in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on 26th March. “We have received permission to translocate 100 swamp deer. They would be translocated in a phased manner,” said Field director Sudhir Mishra. The initial plan is to translocate at least 50 swamp deer to Bandhavgarh from Kanha Tiger Reserve. Assam: Female Swamp Deer Found Dead on Kaziranga National Park Boundary.

Watch Video of Swamp Deer

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 19 swamp deer brought from Kanha National Park and released into the enclosures at Magadhi Zone in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on 26th March. (Video: Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve) pic.twitter.com/MMwnoq1F2F — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 27, 2023

