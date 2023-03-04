India's star couple, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Pictures and videos of the two stars offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple have gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offering prayers as they attend a pooja ceremony at the temple. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple. Axar Patel, Wife Meha Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/NKl8etcVGR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

We Came Here To Offer Prayers

We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple: Actor Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/izmGqq8xqp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

