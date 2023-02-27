Axar Patel and his newlywed wife Meha Patel visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The all-rounder tied the knot last month and sought blessings at the temple. A report states that the two also followed the rituals at the temple. Earlier, KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty too visited the temple. KL Rahul Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple With Wife Athiya Shetty Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, 2023 (Watch Video).

Axar Patel, Wife Meha at Mahakaleshwar Temple

