A part of Khasala Ash Bund of Koradi Thermal Power Plant in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday submerging nearby villages in wastewater owing to the incessant rainfall. Due to the flash floods, the crops were damaged in nearby areas.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A part of Khasala Ash Bund of Koradi Thermal Power Plant in Nagpur collapsed owing to heavy rainfall, leading to the submerging of all nearby villages in its wastewater & damage to crops pic.twitter.com/kYIkn5pmuO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)