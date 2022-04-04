The home minister of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse Patil, stopped his speech at the event in Shirur to respect Azaan. Earlier, NS chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques are shut down in Maharashtra or his party workers will play the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of mosques in double volume.

#WATCH Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil halts his speech midway for Azaan, at an event in Shirur, earlier today pic.twitter.com/IpV35YuIAr — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

