A leopard on Wednesday fell into an open well in Nashik. The leopard that fell onto the open well in Maharashtra's Nashik's Jakhori Village was rescued by forest department officials. The video of the rescued leopard is doing rounds on social media. The leopard can be seen inside a cage in the video after the rescue. Also Read | Horrific Video: Leopard Attacks Residents of KR Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru, Pounces on Biker; Caught.

Video: Leopard Rescued After it Falls into Open Well in Nashik

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Leopard fell into an open well in Jakhori village in Nashik and was rescued by forest officials pic.twitter.com/H6DKxhhPuG — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

