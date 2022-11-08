Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad forcefully stopped the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' at a multiplex in Thane on Monday evening. Awhad’s supporters also beat up a viewer who tried to stop them. "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?," Awadh was quoted as saying. Maharashtra: Storm As Minister Abdul Sattar Uses Foul Words Against NCP MP Supriya Sule (Watch Video).

Jitendra Awhad Stops Screening of Marathi Film:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP leader Jitendra Awadh & his supporters block the screening of a Marathi film in Thane "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?," says Jitendra Awadh (07.11) pic.twitter.com/uFeWn8oK69 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

