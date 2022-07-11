Several temples across the district of Nashik have been submerged underwater due to the heavy rains for the past three days. The water level has been rising in the Godavari River due to incessant rainfall.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Various temples submerge under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain for the past three days pic.twitter.com/AvAr7JYoYE — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

