A blaze erupted at Rani Sati Dyeing Mill of Pandesara GIDC in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday. 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot where fire broke out. More details about the incident are awaited.

#WATCH | Major fire breaks out at Rani Sati Dyeing Mill of Pandesara GIDC in Surat, Gujarat. 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the site for firefighting. pic.twitter.com/gUAviyGSZf — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)